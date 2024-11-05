Cool, above average temperatures likely to linger for several days

There won’t be much of a range in temperatures over the next several days as they will remain above average for early November.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-middle 50s the rest of the week into the weekend and even through the early part of next week. The average high temperature over this period is around the mid-to-upper 40s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperatures forecast has a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the November 10th to 14th day period.

Meanwhile, night lows will generally be in the 30s and 40s.

There are signs of colder weather toward the second half of next week as temperatures cool back to near average with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.