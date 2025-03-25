Cool, a few showers Tuesday afternoon, then more sunshine Wednesday

Typical, late March weather continues for us heading into Tuesday with temperatures just slightly above average. A few showers will develop Tuesday afternoon to early evening, but not all of the Weather First area will see rain.

By the early evening Tuesday, it may be just cool enough for some snowflakes to mix in with rain. Amounts will remain very minor, from a trace to a tenth of an inch of rain. Snow is not likely to accumulate if we see any at all.

We’ll catch a nice break Wednesday with more sunshine and highs creeping back to the 50s.