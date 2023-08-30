How many cookies can Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar bake up in one day, at the Minnesota State Fair?

By the time your reading this, Hurricane Idalia will either be just about to or have already made landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane. Peak winds are estimated to be 125-130 MPH while gusting as high as 160 MPH. Storm Surge is set to be as high as 12-16 feet along the Big Bend in northwest Florida. This is set to be the most significant hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Ian last year.

Locally, the deepness of the low pressure from Hurricane Idalia will block high pressure in our area from moving east, creating a sunny forecast over the next few days.