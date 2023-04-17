Conditions Improve, But Slick Roads Early

Snow is wrapped up, and any Winter Weather Advisories have been cancelled. However, roads are very slick and filled with slush. They aren’t as bad as they were Sunday evening, but extra time will be required. Due to how unusual this is this time of year, an Alert Day has been added for the early morning hours. Blowing snow will also be a concern in open areas. East of I-35 is where the concern is greatest and it’s even more of a problem heading towards the Mississippi River.

Snow will melt quickly this afternoon and over the next couple days as temperatures are back in the 40s north of the border and 50s south of the border this afternoon. We get even warmer on Tuesday, and it also happens to be the clearest day of the week.

Rain does pop back up in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Snow becomes possible again Friday morning.