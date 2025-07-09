Comfortably warm Wednesday with humidity, rain chances increasing rest of the week

Rain chances and humidity will increase the rest of the week after a comfortably warm Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be around the lower-to-middle- 80s on Wednesday with sunshine and fairly low dew points resulting in a comfortable day.

Humidity will inch upward on Thursday and Friday as moisture increases ahead of a couple of passing systems that will bring periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, however a strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out that may produce gusty winds and small hail. Heavy rainfall is the main threat with much of the area likely seeing 1.00″ to 2.00″ or higher.

The chance for rain will carry over into Saturday before a cool front passes through with dry weather expected for the second half of the weekend into next week.

Temperatures will hover around the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday with upper 70s likely on Saturday before returning to the lower-to-middle- 80s on Sunday into next week.