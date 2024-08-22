Comfortably warm, breezy Thursday

The weather on Thursday is expected to be much of the same from previous days as temperatures will be comfortably warm and near average for late August.

The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures expecting to climb into the middle 70s.

High pressure nearby will continue to bring in dry air as dew point temperatures will likely stay in the 50s leading to a comfortable day with low humidity.

It’ll be a bit breezy at times with a southerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH throughout the day.

The Minnesota State Fair begins on Thursday in St. Paul and it’ll be a great day to get outdoors and enjoy it. Temperatures will be in the middle-to-upper 70s with low humidity under a partly sunny sky.