Comfortably warm again Thursday, an isolated shower or two possible Friday

We’re in a relatively quiet weather pattern through this coming weekend. There is still the potential of a few, summer showers and thunderstorms to come with that.

While there is the potential of a few showers or thunderstorms Friday, they’ll remain isolated. Same goes for weekend rain possibilities. It’s likely we’re going to see some showers develop, but coverage of southern Minnesota and north Iowa will remain sparse.

Temperatures will remain close to the norm for this time of year with highs in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.