Comfortably mild Wednesday-Thursday, hitting the Goldilocks zone

After summer-like warmth here on our Tuesday, temperatures will take a minor dip for the next couple of days.

Thanks to a northeast wind behind a weak, passing cold front, temperatures will slide back down to around 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. This seasonably mild weather will last into the start of the weekend when highs start to bounce back to the mid-70s.

We’re going to stay in a quiet weather pattern through at least the start of next week before we see a returning potential of a few, spring storms.