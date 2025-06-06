Comfortably mild through the weekend with occasional showers

A few downpours popped up Friday afternoon in parts of southeast Minnesota, and more of this type of activity is likely through this weekend. A slightly unsettled weather pattern will continue through Monday, although we’re not looking at a washout of the weekend.

Temperatures have been comfortably mild, running slightly below average for this time of year, and temperatures will remain similar through Sunday. Monday will be a touch cooler with high temperatures remaining in the 60s. Despite a few showers here and there, an overall pleasant weekend is ahead of us.

Additionally, there will be more clouds than blue sky this weekend through Monday, but there will also be occasional breaks in the clouds for some healthy rays of sunshine.

There isn’t a risk of severe weather from Friday evening through Monday, yet a thunderstorm or two with a heavy downpour is possible as there’s just enough moisture and instability in the atmosphere for them.

After Monday, temperatures will begin to rebound and highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the middle of next week.