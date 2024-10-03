Comfortably mild, sunny Friday; warming up Saturday

Winds have shifted, cooler air has arrived, and comfortably mild conditions are going to continue through Friday. There is a weak front pushing into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Thursday evening bringing an increase in clouds and a few, stray sprinkles.

Skies will clear out this Thursday evening, offering up the possibility of seeing the northern lights by Midnight tonight. If the aurora doesn’t occur as forecast, there is the potential of seeing the northern lights again Friday night. The sky will remain sunny Friday and clear Friday night into Saturday.

Winds will pick back up out of the south Saturday, making for a windy and warmer day. Highs will climb above 80 degrees Saturday afternoon with that strong, south wind gusting up to nearly 40 mph.

Another cold front arrives late Saturday bringing with it more clouds and a few, stray showers. Rain won’t amount to much if we see any at all, but temperatures will drop for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain in the 60s from Sunday into Monday.