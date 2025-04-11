Comfortably cool, quiet Friday

The week will end comfortably cool before a warm-up arrives this weekend.

High pressure will move overhead keeping the area quiet, however some leftover moisture will lead to a mostly cloudy day. Clouds will begin to gradually clear by late afternoon and early evening so we’ll likely see some sunshine before the end of the day.

Temperatures are expected to be around average for the middle of April with afternoon highs in the lower-to-middle 50s.

The wind will be light and variable.

The quiet weather remains through Friday night into Saturday with some passing clouds and chilly temperatures dropping into the middle 30s by morning.