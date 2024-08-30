Comfortable, pleasant Labor Day weekend ahead

The Labor Day holiday weekend promises to be quiet and comfortable with low humidity and lots of sunshine!

High pressure will build in on Saturday leading to a sunny sky and quiet day. Temperatures will be a little above average for late August with highs near or in the lower 80s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 50s leading to a comfortable day. It’ll be a bit breezy at times with a southwest wind gusting up to 20-25 MPH.

A cold front will slide through late Saturday night into early Sunday. No precipitation is expected as the air will be too dry.

Another area of high pressure and cooler, fall-like air from Canada will surge south into the region resulting in below average temperatures, but pleasant weather for Sunday as highs will range from the lower-to-middle 70s.

High pressure overhead on Sunday night along with clear skies, light winds and dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s for some areas.

Labor Day Monday will be much of the same with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower-to-middle 70s along with low humidity.