Comfortable July weather to persist into weekend

The seasonably warm and comfortable July weather of late will continue to roll on into the upcoming weekend.

Similar to Wednesday, an area of high pressure will be situated overhead on Thursday leading to another pleasant day. It will start with sunshine before clouds bubble up during the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Friday will be much of the same before more moisture begins to nudge in on Saturday leading to a bit more humidity which will carry over into Sunday.

A couple of weak disturbances will lead to spotty chances for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. High temperatures will be a touch warmer in the upper 70s to near 80°.

A stagnant weather pattern will continue through the middle of next week with little change in temperatures as they will hover around average near 80°. A few weak disturbances will lead to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through midweek.