Comfortable and quiet through Friday, a touch warmer for Mother’s Day weekend

We’ve got a nice taste of summer here on our Tuesday with high temperatures around 80 degrees across southern Minnesota and north Iowa. The next couple days won’t be quite as warm, but will remain quiet and comfortably mild with temperatures running a touch above average.

Winds will pick up a bit Wednesday, coming at us out of the northeast. There isn’t much cooler air to tap into, but our highs will stay closer to 70 degrees Wednesday and will remain in the upper 60s Thursday. A few more clouds will be drifting through Wednesday, yet there will still be plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler again Thursday and it’s going to be another day with wall-to-wall sunshine. If you’ve got the time available, it’s a great opportunity to plan some outdoor fun.

We’ll wrap up the week on a comfortably warm note with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Quiet, summer-like weather continues through Mother’s Day weekend with highs around 80 degrees and lots of sunshine.