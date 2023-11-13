Colder, wetter pattern change by Thanksgiving

All good things must come to an end and unfortunately the time will run out for our recent mild spell and that time could come next week as Thanksgiving approaches.

A large scale pattern shift is expected to bring much colder weather and precipitation chances back to the area. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting above normal precipitation for the November 20-26 period.

Temperatures will cool off into the 30s and 40s by the middle of next week with the chance for rain and snow showers as a couple of storms rotate through the area.

Full details are limited at this point and confidence is low on the exact evolution of these systems and precipitation type as it is several days out. Details will be ironed out when it gets closer.