Colder weekend ahead with a chance of rain, snow showers

A storm system will pass through the area late Friday into Saturday with wraparound moisture and energy leading to some light rain and snow showers and much colder temperatures.

Saturday will start mild with temperatures around the upper 40s to lower 50s with a few spotty rain showers. However, as the system pulls further away, temperatures will steadily fall into the 30s through the afternoon and into the evening as colder Canadian air arrives from the north.

Additional energy will rotate through and squeeze out the rest of the moisture leading to the chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Little, if any, snow accumulation is expected. The higher likelihood of snow accumulations will be across the eastern Dakota’s into western Minnesota.

The cold air will lock into place Saturday night as temperatures drop to near 20° by Sunday morning.

The system will be long gone by Sunday with sunshine returning, but the cold air will remain overhead as high temperatures are expected to push into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Warmer air nudges back into the area by St. Patrick’s Day on Monday into early next week with highs back in the upper 50s to 60°.