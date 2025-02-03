Colder Tuesday followed by a wintry mix Wednesday

We’re back to more typical, winter weather to kick off February. Colder, more seasonable air has already arrived, and even more cold air is moving in for Tuesday.

Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below average Tuesday with highs around 15-20 degrees from southern Minnesota into northern Iowa.

A weak area of low pressure moves through the region Wednesday, bringing with it minor amounts of snow, sleet, and possibly a bit of freezing rain. There may be a small accumulation of snow with the midweek system.

Aside from Tuesday, temperatures will be very typical for mid-winter with highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits to lower teens. Cloud cover will be more common the sunshine this week with only occasional bouts of sunshine.

A seemingly more potent storm system has the potential to bring some accumulating snow to the region this coming Saturday.