Colder Tuesday, afternoon snow possible

A cold front is passing through the area this evening, resulting in colder air making it’s way southeastward tonight.

Low temperatures drop into the low to mid 20F’s overnight tonight, under a generally cloudy sky. Winds will remain slightly breezy out of the west around 10-15 mph. This will send wind chill temperatures into the mid teens.

Temperatures do not warm much going into Tuesday, thanks to cloud cover and light northwest winds, with highs in the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s. We also have a chance of snow during the afternoon hours across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa!

Model guidance has finally come into better agreement on track and timing of when snow arrives and exits the area Tuesday. The morning commute will be dry, so no issues are expected there. Once we head into the afternoon hours, however, snow becomes likely across most of the area, and will last into the evening hours.

Snowfall accumulations look to remain in the 1″-2″ range for most, with some areas perhaps not even seeing 1″. While totals are not anything significant, expect slick spots on the roads during the afternoon/evening commute. Allow yourself some extra time to get where you need to go and reduce those speeds!

Winds will remain generally light throughout the day, with wind chill temperatures in the mid 20F’s across the area. A bit chillier than today, but still warmer than the temperatures ahead of us for later this week.