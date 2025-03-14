Colder, breezy weekend ahead with light rain, snow showers possible Saturday

The recent warm spell of temperatures will be short-lived as much colder and seasonal weather is expected through the weekend.

A storm system will pass overhead into North-Central Wisconsin on Saturday. It’ll wraparound energy and additional moisture leading to the chance of light showers. However, as colder air builds in later in the afternoon and evening, snow showers will be possible. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be around the upper 40s through late morning before falling into the 30s by late afternoon. It’ll be a breezy day with winds switching from the south to the northwest with gusts up to 35 mph at times.

Colder air will arrive late in the day on Saturday into Saturday night with temperatures dropping to near 20° by Sunday morning. A breezy northwest wind will lead to wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures expecting to be around 40° for a high which is near average for the middle of March. It’ll continue to be breezy with a northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.