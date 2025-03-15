Colder, blustery Saturday with a few showers

As a large storm system continues to spin through the region, we’ll be on the colder side of it through Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high will occur in the morning and temperatures will fall through the day.

Showers will continue at times through Saturday. A few snow showers may join the mix this afternoon to early evening, but amounts, if any, will be minor. The best chance of a minor accumulation is along and west of I-35.

Sunday will remain seasonably cool with a high around 40, a steady breeze, and plenty of sunshine. Mild, spring weather returns on St. Patrick’s Day.