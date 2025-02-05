Colder, below average temperatures expected next week

Temperatures are expected to trend colder and below average heading into next week as a shot of Arctic air will grip the Weather First area.

Temperatures from Sunday through the middle of next week are expected to be in the teens for highs with night lows falling into the single digits below zero with colder wind chills likely.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperatures forecast covering the February 10th through 14th period has a high likelihood of below average temperatures across the northern tier of the country.

The average high temperature during this period is around the middle 20s with lows in the single digits.