Colder air to follow Saturday’s storm system

Light snow is on the way Saturday, and if all goes to plan, will be enough for at least a light coating of snow for many in southern Minnesota and some in north Iowa.

After that storm system passes through, colder air will begin moving into the region Saturday night. Temperatures won’t be dramatically colder Sunday and Monday, but a stronger cold front pushes into the area Monday evening. Temperatures will remain below average from Sunday through the entirety of next week. Highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero will be more common.