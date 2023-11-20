Colder air to arrive in time for Thanksgiving

Temperatures will be slightly above average through Wednesday before some chilly Canadian air arrives just in time for Thanksgiving.

A few light showers will be possible on Monday. Otherwise, it’ll be a cloudy day with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

A cold front slides through on Tuesday bringing down a brief shot of chilly air as high temperatures are expected to be around 40° under a partly sunny sky.

Wednesday we’ll see a mostly sunny sky with a bump in temperatures thanks to a breezy southwest wind. High’s will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Another cold front will pass through Wednesday night bringing down some chilly Canadian air with temperatures near 30° for highs on Thanksgiving.

The chilly weather will remain through the weekend with highs generally in the low-to-mid 30s and night lows in the teens and 20s.

Besides the low shower chances on Monday, the week ahead looks to remain dry.