Colder air eventually returns

By sunrise Tuesday morning, we are closer to the colder temperatures that we are used to this time of year. Temperatures will still be above average, but they won’t be the record-breaking warmth that we have had this weekend.

This colder air will allow for the possibility of a rain/snow mix to take place locally on Tuesday or even a few flurries on Wednesday. Although local impacts are not expected. The same cannot be said if you are heading to South Dakota, Nebraska, or northern Kansas shortly after Christmas.