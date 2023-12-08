Cold weekend with near average temperatures into next week

The recent run of mild December weather will end as temperatures are expected to get back to near average this weekend lasting into next week.

Cold Canadian air will descend south across the area on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-30s. There will also be the chance of light snow with little to no accumulation.

Temperatures will be a touch colder on Sunday despite sunshine with highs in the low 30s.

There will be little fluctuation through the middle of the week with highs generally in the mid-to-upper 30s and night lows in the teens and 20s.

Mild air will start to build back in by late in the week as temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s for highs.