Cold week ahead with warming into next week

Temperatures are expected to hover around average this week before feeling more like spring into the following week.

Snow will be likely Tuesday night into Wednesday with several inches of accumulation likely across the Weather First area.

The snow cover will likely keep temperatures cold and around or slightly below average with highs near 30° on Wednesday and lower-to-middle 30s through Saturday before warming into the upper 30s on Sunday and 40s and 50s likely heading into next week as upper-level riding overtakes the area sending in a push of mild Pacific air.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering the period of March 8th through 12th has a high likelihood of above average temperatures. The average high temperature during this period is in the upper 30s.