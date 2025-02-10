Cold week ahead with few chances of snow

Winter will tighten its grip on the Weather First area this week as it’ll be a very cold with well below average temperatures along with a few chances of snow.

Clouds will increase through the day on Monday with snow likely developing for some by late afternoon. Snow will be likely for a good portion of the area by evening before wrapping up by midnight. Total accumulations are expected to be around 1″ or less for most, however areas near and south of I-90 and west to I-35 may see up to 2″.

Tuesday will be a quiet day with another chance of snow arriving on Wednesday. There is some uncertainty regarding this system and its overall track. The bulk of the heavy snow is expected to be across central and southern Iowa, but accumulations are certainly possible across north Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

Friday brings another chance of as yet another quick moving system passes through.

Temperatures this week will be very cold for early February. Highs on Monday will be around the upper teens to lower 20s with single digits highs on Tuesday, lower teens on Wednesday and single digits on Thursday before rebounding into the lower 20s on Friday. Night lows this week are expected to be in the single digits below zero with colder wind chills.