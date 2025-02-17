Cold Weather Advisory Monday, Extreme Cold Watch Tuesday

Very cold temperatures have arrived across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with multiple winter headlines now in place from the National Weather Service.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Mitchell, Howard, and Floyd Counties from 12AM until 11AM Monday. For Steele and Freeborn Counties, the advisory is in effect until 10AM. For Worth, Cerro Gordo, Winnebago and Hancock Counties, the advisory is in effect until 12PM.

Wind chills will range from -20F to -35F, given temperatures in the negative teens and winds out of the northwest between 10 to 15 mph. With bitterly cold wind chills such as these, frostbite can set in during the course of under 30 minutes. With that said, bundle up with a thick coat, hat, gloves and a scarf when heading to work/school Monday morning!

Temperatures will not rebound much Monday, with daytime highs in the negative single digits. Wind chills will remain in the -20F’s throughout the day.

It only gets worse Monday night into early Tuesday. Air temperatures drop into the negative teens, potentially dipping into the -20F’s, by early Tuesday morning. Winds will be on the lighter side, between 5 to 10 mph. Don’t be fooled though, these light winds will still yield wind chills as low as -40F!

An EXTREME COLD WATCH is in effect from 12AM Tuesday until 10AM Tuesday for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Frostbite can occur in under 15 minutes with these wind chills, so you certainly will want to bundle up if you have to head out Tuesday morning.

Temperatures may struggle to reach 0F Tuesday afternoon, with wind chills remaining in the negative teens. Tuesday will be an ALERT DAY for our area, given the extreme cold. More details to come, and stay warm!