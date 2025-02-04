Cold Tuesday with seasonal temperatures the rest of the week; precipitation chances return Wednesday

Tuesday will be a much colder day than the last several, however temperatures are expected to return to near seasonal the rest of the week.

High temperatures will range from around 15° to 20° across the area by Tuesday afternoon under an at times partly sunny sky. A light north wind will make it feel much colder as wind chills will likely be in the single digits all day long.

Clouds thicken on Wednesday as a system moves through bringing the chance of a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow likely around or after lunchtime into the afternoon before ending Wednesday evening. Total snow accumulations should stay under 0.5″ and there’s the possibility of some light icing especially near and south of I-90 which could make for some slippery spots.

The rest of the week will remain quiet with sunshine returning on Thursday as high temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 20s before more clouds build in on Friday with highs in the lower 20s.

Another system arrives late Friday night and Saturday with accumulating snow looking likely for much of the Weather First area. It’s still too early for specifics, but expect them to be ironed out in the days ahead.