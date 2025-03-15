Colder tonight, breezy into Sunday

Temperatures have dropped across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa significantly over the last 24 hours, by as much as 40F+! The drop, unfortunately, is not over. Northwesterly winds will continue to bring lower temperatures into the region from the northwest, sending overnight lows below normal for this time of year.

For most of the area, low temperatures tonight will be in the upper teens. It gets worse though. The area of low pressure that passed through last night is still tracking across the Great Lakes, with another area of low pressure set to pass us by to the southeast. At the same time high pressure will be building in quickly from the northwest.

The resulting pressure gradient across the area from each of these features will lead to breezy conditions lasting through the day on Sunday. Winds will be out of the northwest tonight, between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times.

With tonight’s lows and the wind, there will be a biting wind chill to keep in mind. Wind chills will be as low as the single digits, so if you are heading out tonight, you’ll want to wear a thick jacket!

Clouds gradually decrease through the night as high pressure builds and the lower levels of the atmosphere begin to dry out. While there will be some leftover cloud cover Sunday morning, there will be plenty of sunshine during the afternoon.

High temperatures will only climb into the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s, and while this may seem cold compared to the temperatures we have grown used to this last week, they are right near average for this time of year.

Winds will decrease throughout the day, however, they will remain rather breezy out of the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

With that said, Sunday is shaping up to be a decent day, with plenty of sun, although it will feel a bit chilly, especially compared to this past Friday!