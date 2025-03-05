Cold through the end of the week with warming into weekend

Temperatures are expected to hover around average the rest of the week before a bump to more early spring-like weather heading into the weekend.

The upper-air pattern will primarily be out of the northwest with cold Canadian air lingering in the area through the end of the week into the weekend before it lifts out and is replaced by mild Pacific air.

Temperatures will be near average on Thursday and Friday with highs expecting to be in the lower-to-middle 30s with plentiful sunshine. Night lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Warmer air will start to nudge in through the weekend with highs on Saturday expecting to be in the upper 30s and near 40° on Sunday with again plentiful sunshine. Night lows will be in the 20s.

The weather will be quiet, however a passing system will bring snow to portions of Central Iowa late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Also, don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday so make sure to set any manual clocks FORWARD one hour before bed on Saturday night!