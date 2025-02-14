Cold this morning, snow likely this afternoon

Clouds are increasing across the area this morning, as a large storm system quickly approaches from the west. This storm system could bring a good deal of snow to the area, starting this afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of southeastern Minnesota from 2PM Friday until 6AM Saturday. Odds favor these advisories being extended down into northern Iowa later today.

First, the cold. Temperatures are in the single digits above 0F this morning, with wind chills in the negative teens for the time being. Southerly winds increase throughout the day today, and while they will add a bit of a chill to the air, they will also transport warmer air northward!

Highs will be in the low to mid 20F’s across the area, with wind chill temperatures climbing to just under 20F. Not bad compared to yesterday!

Southerly winds may gust up to 35 mph at times this afternoon, along with the likelihood of snow. Snow looks to move in during the early afternoon, lasting into the afternoon/evening commute. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely, with blowing snow expected. This blowing snow may reduce visibilities across the area, making for hazardous driving conditions.

Regardless of snow totals, allow yourself some extra time on the roads, and drive cautiously to ensure you get to where you need to go safely!

Snow chances continue through the evening hours, with the potential for a bit of a break during the late evening before more snow arrives early Saturday morning.