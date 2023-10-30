Cold start to week, snow showers early Halloween

The cold air that has been locked in place the last few days won’t let up heading into the week.

Sunshine returns to our sky for Monday, but it won’t provide much warmth unfortunately. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s. It’ll be breezy at times with wind gusts up to 25 mph at times.

A compact system will slide through the area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and with cold in place, it’ll lead to the chance for snow showers.

Most areas will see less than one inch of accumulation, however there is the possibility of more intense snow bands which may lead to higher snowfall rates so there is the possibility some places may get up to two inches. Winds will also increase with gusts up to 30 mph possible, so there may be some lower visibility where these intense snow bands set up. Given the time of day the snow will occur, temperatures will be in the 20s so there may be some slick stretches on roads or untreated surfaces.

The rest of the week will be fairly quiet other than a chance for light rain on Friday as temperatures moderate into the 40s by the end of the week.