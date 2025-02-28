Cold start to the weekend with warming temperatures into next week

A cold front passing through on Friday will bring a sharp change to much colder weather heading into the weekend, but it’ll be brief as temperatures warm back up above average heading into next week.

Temperatures will fall into the teens by Saturday morning with single digit or slightly below zero wind chills. Despite sunshine, temperatures will only manage to climb into the upper 20s to lower 30s which is just a bit below average for early March.

The cold Canadian air begins to lift back north as early as Sunday with the wind switching to the south allowing warmer air to nudge back into the area with temperatures warming into the lower 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

The new week will start even warmer as high temperatures push to near 50°. A weak system will pass through on Monday leading to the chance of a few light showers.

Temperatures will drop on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s with middle 30s likely on Tuesday before the 40s return the rest of the week.