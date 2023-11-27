Cold start to the week with January-like temperatures

Cold, Arctic air will grip the area early this week before temperatures moderate to near average by the middle of the week.

High pressure will drift overhead on Monday and Tuesday with January-like temperatures expected. Monday will see highs in the low-to-mid 20s. A brisk northwest wind gusting to 25 mph at times will lead to wind chills in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits early Tuesday morning with wind chills likely near 0° to -5°. Clouds will increase through the day and temperatures will once again be cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Warmer air nudges in for Wednesday with high temperatures back to near 40°. Temperatures the rest of the week will be near average with highs generally in the mid-to-upper 30s.

The week also looks quiet with no major storms or precipitation expected until possibly late in the weekend there is a chance of snow, but far many details remain uncertain.