Cold start to the week, warming thereafter

Chilly temperatures will be around to start the week, however another surge of mild air will lead to well above average temperatures for the second half of the week.

Clouds will be slow to clear on Monday with skies becoming at least partly cloudy. It’ll be a chilly day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s.

A cold front will slide through Monday night. It’ll be a dry front as moisture is looking rather weak, but the winds will switch to the northwest sending in a reinforcing shot of colder air for Tuesday as high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thereafter, mild Pacific air will once again begin to nudge in with highs back in the upper 30s under a sunny sky for Wednesday.

Temperatures will keep climbing into the low-to-mid 40s through the rest of the week.

A weak front will slide through on Friday which may lead to some sprinkles, but are not expecting much, if any rain or snow all the way through the weekend.