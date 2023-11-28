Cold snap to end as more mild air arrives by midweek

The recent cold snap will be brief with one more cold day ahead before more mild air arrives lasting through the rest of the week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will only manage to climb into the upper 20s to near 30°. Clouds will build through the day with winds picking up later in the afternoon and evening with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

The wind will shift to the west on Wednesday allowing more mild, Pacific air to move in. As a result, high temperatures will get a nice boost to near 40° under a mainly sunny sky.

Temperatures will be near average heading into the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and night lows in the teens and 20s.

No major storms are expected as the rest of the week will remain quiet. A system may bring some rain and snow chances back to the area late in the weekend, but several details remain regarding the track and evolution of that system.