The weekend will be off to a cold start with temperatures nearing zero and dropping below zero in some locations. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a light wind through the day. While highs remain in the upper teens to lower 20s Saturday, winds will kick up out of the south Sunday, boosting temperatures into the lower 30s.

Aside from some variation in temperatures, the weekend will remain quiet. Winds will be a bit gusty at times on Sunday.