Cold, quiet weather to start the weekend, milder next week

Thin, high clouds will continue to drift through the region this weekend, while arctic air holds tight through Saturday. Lows will drop to near zero Saturday morning and highs remain in the upper teens to around 20 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Beyond that, temperatures begin to slowly warm up from this weekend into next week. Sunday’s highs are going to climb back to the lower 30s as winds pick up a bit out of the south. That’s about where highs will remain through Tuesday before even milder air begins to move into the region.

Along with cool conditions, there will continue to be more clouds than clear sky into next week. We’ll still see some sunshine, but it’s going to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy through most of next week.

Toward the end of next week, temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the end of the week and the final weekend of December.

This trend looks to continue going into the start of the new year with temperatures remaining above average.