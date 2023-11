High pressure from Canada will settle overhead leading to a quiet, sunny and cold day.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 20s to lower 30s which is near 10° below average for late November and more typical of late December.

The wind will be fairly light out of the north helping to bring down that colder air.

Clouds will build Friday night as moisture begins to move into the area with more clouds than sun expected heading into the weekend along with the chance for snow.