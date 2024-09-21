Cold front ushers in much cooler air for several days

A cold front will drop through region Saturday night into Sunday. Initially, a few showers and possible thunderstorms are expected Saturday evening. A few of these storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

The first day of autumn is Sunday! It will certainly feel like it, too. Expect clouds Sunday morning with much cooler temperatures in the mid 50s and a bit of a northerly breeze at 10-15 mph. Some sunshine arrives by late in the day, with highs topping out in the mid 60s for most. This is a little over 5 degrees below where we should be.

Early in the work week, things stay tranquil with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday begin to signal a change with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70s. A few areas may reach the lower 80s again by next weekend.

Future Clouds and Radar show the front pushes through and rain chances end late Saturday night

Image 1 – 10 p.m. Saturday

Image 2 – 7 a.m. Sunday

Image 3 – 5 p.m. Sunday