Cold front to bring a brief end to milder than average temperatures this weekend

A cold front is expected to slide through the area on Friday which will bring a brief end to the recent stretch of milder than average temperatures.

Temperatures on Friday will jump to near 50° for highs with the help of a blustery southwest wind that may gust up to 45 mph at times.

A storm will pass to the north where the bulk of the moisture and energy is expected to be, however some instability may develop during the afternoon as colder air aloft surges in behind the front which may be enough to pop a few isolated showers.

The wind will switch to the north to start the weekend leading to some colder Canadian air to filter into the area as temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below average with highs near 30° on Saturday.

Warmer weather returns heading into Sunday as a southerly wind takes over allowing temperatures to jump to near 40° for a high.

The milder than average temperatures return heading into next week.