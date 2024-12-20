Cold, but quiet Friday into the weekend

After a last gasp of light snow late Thursday night brings a light coating of snow, precipitation comes to an end by 3 AM Friday morning. Roads will still be slippery through Friday morning. However, we’re not looking at any additional snow from Friday through the weekend.

Cold, arctic air is moving in behind the clipper and will keep highs in the teens Friday and Saturday. We should catch at least a few breaks in the clouds Friday and Saturday as well.

Temperatures begin to moderate on Sunday with highs returning to the mid to upper-20s which is right at the norm for this time of year.