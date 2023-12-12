Cold, breezy Tuesday

A cold front passed through late Monday night switching the wind to the northwest allowing colder Canadian air to build in.

High pressure will move overhead leading to a quiet and sunny Tuesday.

It’ll be a breezy day with gusts up to 20 mph possible into the early afternoon before it lightens up during the late afternoon and evening.

The wind will make it feel much colder with wind chills (feels-like) likely in the teens and lower 20s despite high temperatures reaching the upper 20s to lower 30s which is near average for mid-December.

The cold air quickly retreats back north by Wednesday as mild Pacific air arrives leading to above average temperatures over the next several days.