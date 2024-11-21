Cold, blustery Thursday with quiet, chilly weather lingering through the weekend

The storm system that brought snow to the Weather First area on Wednesday will continue to have its grip on the area Thursday with clouds and gusty winds.

A few lingering slippery spots are possible on area roads, especially rural roads, bridges, overpasses, and on-and-off ramps. Otherwise, it’ll be a cloudy Thursday although some flurries or patchy drizzle is possible at times. High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 30s. It’ll be a blustery day with wind gusts up to 40 MPH at times which will lead to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the 20s throughout the day.

Clouds will remain tough overhead heading through the weekend with some breaks at times, but the chilly air will be around with highs in the upper 30s on Friday and Saturday with a brief bump into the lower 40s on Sunday. Night lows will be in the 20s.

A cold front will pass through Sunday night into Monday leading to another shot of colder air to start the week. Precipitation from the front is expected to stay north.

Temperatures will dial back into the lower-to-middle 30s for highs through the middle of the week.

A storm system will pass somewhere through the region toward the middle-to-end of the week period, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on it’s overall track. However, temperatures will continue to cool with highs likely not getting out of the 20s on Thanksgiving Day into next weekend.