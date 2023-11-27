Cold and blustery Monday

Cold, Arctic air has descended into the area with temperatures running well below average to start the week.

Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds throughout the day.

Winds will be rather blustery at times with gusts near 25 mph at times driving in the colder air. The wind will help drive in the cold air with high temperatures only climbing into the low-to-mid 20s.

The wind will lead to wind chills in the teens and single digits throughout the day.

Clouds will give way to clear skies Monday night as high pressure build in with temperatures bottoming out in the single digits and wind chills likely near or below zero by Tuesday morning.