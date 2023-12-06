Cold air retreats, mild air pushes in

The cold air that has been locked into place the last several days will begin to retreat north as more mild Pacific air pushes in which will last through the end of the week.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be about 10° warmer than Tuesday due to a southwest wind which may gust up to 25 mph at times. Highs will be in the 40s area wide under a partly sunny sky.

The brunt of the mild air pushes overhead on Thursday. Combined with sunshine and a south wind, high temperatures are expected to be near or in the low 50s, which could break some records for some communities.

Temperatures dial back a bit on Friday, but it’ll still be plenty mild with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s under a partly sunny sky.

The mild air pushes further southeast as colder Canadian air once again finds itself over the area heading into the weekend. High temperatures will be near average in the low-to-mid 30s with night lows in the teens and 20s.

A storm system will develop somewhere close by which may graze the area with rain and snow on Friday night into Saturday. Several uncertainties remain with the storm including the exact track, precipitation type and amounts. Details will get ironed out as it gets closer.