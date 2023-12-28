Cloudy Thursday with small snow chance

The pesky storm system that has plagued much of the central part of the country since Christmas, will once again play a role in Thursday’s weather before the storm finally moves out of the area to end the week.

Moisture and energy will rotate around the storm as it pushes into the Tennessee Valley region. As a result, some flurries or light snow is possible with the highest chance being in far southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.

Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy day with chilly high temperatures in the mid-30s.