Cloudy skies while drizzle flies Christmas Day

The continuation of cloud cover and mild temperatures…well…continues, through Christmas Day, and the remainder of the week for that matter.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 20F’s for most this morning, and will gradually warm slightly throughout the day, into the low 30F’s for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The low levels of the atmosphere will be quite saturated throughout the day today. This, coupled with winds remaining light out of the south around 5 to 10 mph, introduces the chance for fog across the area.

Temperatures right around the freezing mark lead to a tricky forecast when pondering the chance for freezing drizzle/fog. Any locations where the temperatures are at or just below freezing will see the potential for a glaze of ice on the roads, while locations with temperatures above freezing will not.

It really will very location to location, so if you are hitting the roads today, just be mindful of the potential for a few slick spots out there!

Clouds hang around for tonight, with temperatures only dropping a degree or two thanks to the cloud cover and southerly winds. Lows will be in the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s, with a higher chance for more widespread freezing fog by morning.

No major travel disruptions are expected with this in mind, but again, just be mindful of any slick spots!