Cloudy, showers likely Monday

The week will get off to an ugly and wet start with clouds, areas of fog and some showers.

A warm front will lift to the north through the area as a cold front approaches from the west. Moisture will continue to track into the region leading to showers mainly through the morning hours. As the cold front slides through during the afternoon it may pop a few spotty showers.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs which is above the early November average of the upper 40s.

The wind will be fairly light and switch from the south to the northwest behind the cold front.

Another system will track into the region overnight into Tuesday morning leading to another round of showers for Election Day. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 40s by morning.